In the clash of Saudi Pro League giants, defending champions Al-Ittihad hosted rivals Al-Nassr in the ongoing SPL 2025-26 season, which ended in a win for the Knights of Najd, thanks to goals from Sadio Mane and Cristiano Ronaldo. The contest at King Abdullah Sports City started with Al-Nassr gaining an advantage as early as the ninth minute, when Sadio Mane scored the opening goal for the visitors. Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been in goal-scoring form this season, got his name on the scoresheet, finding the back of the net in the 35th minute, doubling Al-Nassr's lead. Unfortunately, Al-Ittihad failed to overcome the disadvantage and ultimately suffered their maiden defeat in the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 season. With this win, Al-Nassr maintains its dominance in the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 standings, having secured 12 points from all four of its matches thus far. Cristiano Ronaldo Receives 'Best of All Time' Award From Liga Portugal, Al-Nassr Star Reacts On His Achievement (Watch Video).

Al-Nassr Wins 2-0

FULL-TIME: Mané ⚽️ Ronaldo ⚽ secure the 2–0 win 💛🙌 pic.twitter.com/V1xdvnF7MK — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) September 26, 2025

Watch Video Goal Highlights

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)