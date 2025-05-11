Bayern Munich legend Thomas Muller's 25-year-long journey with his club as a player finally came to an end in the 2024-25 season. Thomas Muller played his 502nd game for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, drawing an end to the beautiful journey while being substituted in the 84th minute. The German maestro blew kisses and waved to the crowd during the Bayern Munich vs Borussia Mönchengladbach Bundesliga 2024-25 match, walking out of the field wearing that jersey for one last time. Thomas Muller gave an emotional speech at the Allianz Arena, saying, “We all knew this moment would come”. He further added, "I loved being a modern gladiator. But I am not sad. I look forward to what is ahead even though it won’t be half as good". Thomas Muller appeared in 750 matches for Bayern Munich, scoring 248 goals and providing 222 assists, before bidding adieu. Bundesliga 2024–25: Bayern Munich Crowned Title With 2–0 Win on Thomas Muller’s Farewell Night.

Farewell Speech By Thomas Muller:

"𝑰 𝒍𝒐𝒗𝒆 𝒚𝒐𝒖 𝒂𝒍𝒍 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝑰 𝒘𝒊𝒍𝒍 𝒎𝒊𝒔𝒔 𝒚𝒐𝒖." ❤️ Thomas Müller's emotional farewell speech. 🥺@esmuellert_ #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/CqnWs7xmmv — FC Bayern (@FCBayernEN) May 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)