December 10 is set to be another exciting day of football at the FIFA World Cup 2022 with some exciting matches in store. First, Morocco will take on Portugal in the third quarterfinal of the tournament. That match will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium and is set to begin at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The fourth and final quarterfinal of the tournament is a blockbuster clash between two top teams--England and France. That match will be on December 11, 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Both these thrilling matches would be telecasted live on Sports 18 network. Fans, who are keen on watching live streaming of these matches, can do so on the JioCinema app and website. Lionel Messi Goal Video Highlights: Watch Lionel Messi Convert A Spotkick Against Netherlands in FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinal

Morocco vs Portugal:

England vs France:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)