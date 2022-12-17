FIFA World Cup 2022 has reached the final stage. Only two matches are now left in the tournament. Last edition's runners-up Croatia will face Morocco in the third-place playoff today, December 17th in the penultimate match of the tournament. The match will kick off at 8.30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Khalifa International stadium, Doha. Croatia suffered a 3-0 defeat against Argentina in their last match in the semi final. Morocco meanwhile were defeated by defending champions France by a scoreline of 2-0. Both teams will be looking to finish the tournament on a positive note. The broadcasting rights for FIFA World Cup 2022 in India are with Sports 18 Network. So Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD will provide the live telecast of the match. Meanwhile, you can also watch the live streaming on the JioCinema app and website. France vs Argentina Final Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 Final, A Look at Last Five Results Between Two Nations.

