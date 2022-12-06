As the FIFA World Cup 2022 progresses, we are into the final day of the round of 16 stage. Earlier Netherlands, Argentina, France, England, Croatia and Brazil qualified for the quarter final round. Today we will witness two more heavyweight matches as the last two spots for the final eight is still open. In the first match of the day, Group F toppers Morocco will face Group E runners up Spain at 8.30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan. Later, Cristiano Ronaldo led Portugal will take on Switzerland at 12:30 pm IST at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail. Both matches will be broadcast live on Sports 18 network. You can also watch the free live streaming of the games on the JioCinema app and website. FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 Schedule in IST: Know Who Play Whom in Pre-Quarters of Football WC.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule on December 6

Morocco vs Spain

