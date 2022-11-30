Another fantastic day of football at the FIFA World Cup 2022 awaits us as we will witness another set of four games as teams look to seal their Round of 16 berth. Teams from Group C and D will be in action today, November 30. At 08:30 pm IST, Tunisia will face France and Australia will be up against Denmark. At 12:30 am IST, Poland will take on Argentina while Saudi Arabia will face Mexico.

Today's FIFA World Cup 2022 Matches Live

