UEFA Europa League 2024-25 saw another close encounter after Serie A side AS Roma secured a late draw against Premier League's Tottenham Hotspur. Son Heung-min converted a spot kick to put Spurs in the lead during the early moments of the Tottenham vs Roma Europa League match. Evan Ndicka helped Roma equalise in the 20th minute. Brennan Johnson again put the Spurs in the lead in the first half. Mats Hummels scored an equaliser during the match's final moments and helped AS Roma secure a point at the Europa League 2024-25. Manchester United 3–2 Bodo/Glimt, UEFA Europa League 2024–25: Rasmus Hojlund Scores Brace, Alejandro Garnacho Nets One As Red Devils Secure First Win Under Boss Ruben Amorim.

Tottenham vs Roma Europa League Result

