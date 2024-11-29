Manchester United have now secured their first win under the new boss Ruben Amirom. It was a special win for Amirom as it came in on his Old Trafford debut. Alejandro Garnacho came in and scored an early goal for Man Utd in the very first minute. Bodo/Glimt did not want to stay behind as Hakon Evjen equalised in the 19th minute. Philip Zinckernagel doubled the lead for Bodo/Glimt after scoring a quick goal in the 23rd minute. Rasmos Hojlund then came in as a saviour for the Red Devils. Rasmus Hojlund made it 2-2 after scoring in the 45th minute. Hojlund completed his brace in the 50th minute to put Man Utd ahead. This helped Ruben Amorim secure his very first win with Manchester United. Real Madrid Team Bus Involved in Accident on Motorway After Los Blancos' 0-2 Loss to Liverpool in UEFA Champions League 2024-25 (Watch Video).

Man Utd vs Bodo/Glimt UEL Result

