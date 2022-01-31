Tottenham Hotspur have signed Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus on deadline day 2022. While Bentancur joined Spurs on a permanent deal, Kulusevski would be at Spurs on an 18-month loan deal from Juventus.

Spurs Announcing Rodrigo Bentancur's Signing:

✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus, subject to international clearance and a work permit. Welcome to Spurs, Rodrigo! 🇺🇾 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 31, 2022

Dejan Kulusevski's Announcement:

✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus, subject to international clearance and a work permit. Welcome to Tottenham, Dejan! 🇸🇪 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 31, 2022

