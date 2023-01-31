Arsenal is reportedly close to signing Jorginho from Chelsea on the deadline day of the January transfer window. This move reportedly comes after the Gunners failed to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton and Hove Albion. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Italy midfielder has agreed on the move. According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, the contract will run up to the summer of 2024 with an option to extend by a year. Joao Cancelo Transfer News: Portuguese Right Back Signs For Bayern Munich On a Loan Deal

Arsenal Agree Deal to Sign Jorginho:

🚨 Arsenal have agreed deal with Chelsea to sign Jorginho. Worth £12m & personal terms in place on contract to summer 2024 + option to extend by 1yr. Expected at #AFC training ground today to undergo medical + complete #DeadlineDay move @TheAthleticFC #CFC https://t.co/6fK3jlyB8J — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 31, 2023

Jorginho Agrees Arsenal Transfer:

Arsenal and Chelsea, in direct contact to negotiate final fee for Jorginho deal — the clubs are in negotiations as reported yesterday. 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFC Jorginho has already accepted to join Arsenal, ready for medicals once clubs reach full agreement. Arteta, big fan of the player. pic.twitter.com/O6XovQF2fX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)