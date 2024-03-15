TRAU FC will host Rajasthan United FC in their next I-League 2023-24 match. The TRAU FC vs Rajasthan United FC I League match will be played from 04:30 pm IST at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium in West Bengal. Unfortunately, the TRAU FC vs Rajasthan United FC match in the I-League 2023-24 live telecast will not be available on TV sets. The TRAU FC vs Rajasthan United FC match will not be live streaming online on the FanCode app and website. Indian Football's official YouTube channel will also not provide live streaming of this contest. I-League 2023–24: Gokulam Kerala FC Snatch Three Points From Aizawl FC in Kozhikode Cliffhanger.

TRAU FC vs Rajasthan United FC

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)