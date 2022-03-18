The UEFA Champions League quarterfinals are set for the 2021-22 season after the draws were held in Switzerland earlier today. Defending champions Chelsea face record winners Real Madrid. Benfica vs Liverpool, Man City vs Atletico Madrid and Villarreal vs Bayern Munich are the other fixtures.

