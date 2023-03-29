Croatia on Wednesday registered a comfortable 2-0 win over hosts, Turkey, in their Euro 2024 Qualifiers and thus they have become the second-placed team in the points table in Group D. Croatia’s Mateo Kovacic scored from close distance in the 20th minute after Turkey’s defenders failed to clear the ball. Kovacic again found his name on the score sheet just before half-time in a rebound attempt after Turkey’s goalkeeper had saved a shot from Mario Pasalic. Turkey came closer to scoring only to be saved by Croatia’s goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic. UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Scott McTominay’s Brace Helps Scotland Stun Spain 2–0.

Croatia Beat Turkey 2-0

