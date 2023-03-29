Scotland on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, pulled off a stunner as they beat a depleted Spain side 2-0 in their Euro 2024 qualifiers’ match at the Hampden Park and keep intact their perfect start to the Euro qualifiers campaign. Another brace from Scott McTominay saw the Scotland side register their first win over Spain since 1984 as they topped the group A with six points from two matches, whereas, the second-placed Iberian rivals have three points. This was Spain’s first loss in a Euro Qualifier since losing to Slovakia during 2014 and since then they completed 17 wins from 19 matches. Belgium Edge Past Germany 3–2 in International Friendly 2023 Match.

FULL TIME: Scotland 2-0 Spain. A HUGE performance from Steve Clarke's team 💪 Two goals from Scott McTominay either side of half time means it's two wins out of two to start our European Qualifying campaign!#SCOESP pic.twitter.com/EjIrrBR76R — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) March 28, 2023

