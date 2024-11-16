Coming into the match without a win, Scotland's national football team shocked the world and beat Croatia national football team in last evening's UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Group A clash. For Scotland, John McGinn's 86th-minute goal gave the hosts the lead heading into the final moments of the match at Hampden Park. Despite the win, Scotland remains fourth in the standings, while Croatia maintain their second place. Portugal 5-1 Poland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Pedro Neto, Rafael Leao Score to Top Group A .

Scotland 1-0 Croatia UEFA Nations League Result

Relive tonight's last-gasp action with the full highlights of our 1-0 win over Croatia. #SCOCRO pic.twitter.com/508zH1E1ku — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) November 16, 2024

