Scotland will host Croatia in the ongoing UEFA Nations League 2024-25 on Saturday, November 16. The Scotland vs Croatia match will be played at Hampden Park in Glasgow and will kick off at 1:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). In India, Sony Sports Network are broadcast partner for the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 and will provide TV telecast of the Scotland national football team vs. Croatia national football team clash on Sony Sports Ten 5 channels. Fans can head over to the Sony LIV app and website for the Scotland vs Croatia live viewing option. However, live streaming will require a subscription. UEFA Nations League 2024–25: Poland Rallies To 3–3 Draw Against Croatia in Six-Goal Thriller.

Scotland vs Croatia Live

