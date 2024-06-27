Czech Republic take on Turkey in their last Group F match in UEFA Euro 2024 on Thursday, June 27. The match will be played at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg and it starts at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Turkey would want to avoid a defeat and go through to the last 16 along with Portugal from this group. Fans looking for a viewing option for this match can watch the Czech Republic vs Turkey live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1/HD and Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channels. Fans who want to watch Czech Republic vs Turkey live streaming online can do so on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Marcel Sabitzer’s Late Goal Helps Austria Upset Netherlands 3–2 in UEFA Euro 2024.

Czech Republic vs Turkey

The final day of the group stage of #EURO2024 🎬 ⚽ Who will qualify? Who will crash out? Find out tonight on the #SonySportsNetwork 🙌 pic.twitter.com/VM7FcWULyl — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 25, 2024

