The United States of America (USA) redesigned the logo of their men's football team for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, in support of the LGBTQ community. The new version of the logo features seven stripes in the colours of the rainbow below USA written on top in deep blue. These rainbow colours have replaced the traditional red stripes in the USA football team logo.

USA Football Team's New Logo for FIFA World Cup 2022:

us mens national soccer team logo before and after the world cup being hosted in qatar: pic.twitter.com/OYr6m8l2Pw — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) November 14, 2022

