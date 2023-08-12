Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal, who has also featured in the Durand Cup 2023 theme song video, was spotted attending the high-voltage Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal Kolkata Derby match at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. The match is an important clash in the Durand Cup 2023 Group A and Vicky was spotted meeting the players from both sides alongside the army officials.

Vicky Kaushal Attending Kolkata Derby

Vicky Kaushal - now at Salt Lake stadium for the East Bengal / MBSG Derby. pic.twitter.com/4T59olQJAP — EAST BENGAL News Analysis (@QEBNA) August 12, 2023

Vicky Kaushal Meeting the Footballers

