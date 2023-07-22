Lionel Messi was certainly a happy man and why would not he be? The Argentina star not only made his much-awaited debut for Inter Miami but also helped them bag an important victory over Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup 2023. Messi, in the dying stages of the match, produced a wonderful goal from a free-kick to help Inter Miami win 2-1. After the match, Messi shared a set of pictures from the game on Instagram as he wrote, "ET'S GOOOO!!! It was very important to start this week with a victory for us and also for all our people. And we go on... " Lionel Messi Goal Video: Watch Argentina Star’s Sensational Free-Kick on Debut To Give Inter Miami 2–1 Victory Over Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup 2023.

Lionel Messi's Post After Inter Miami's Leagues Cup 2023 Victory

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

