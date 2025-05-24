With Saturday Night's Main Event on the horizon, this week's SmackDown is expected to build up the vintage in-house PLE. WWE Friday Night SmackDown will air from the EnMarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia, and feature MITB qualifiers and a major title match. WWE SmackDown will take place on May 23, and start at its usual time in India, i.e, 5:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on May 24. Unfortunately, in India, WWE programming will not be available for viewing options for telecast due to a lack of a broadcast partner. However, fans in India can find WWE SmackDown online viewing options on Netflix on their app and website, who are WWE's new digital partner. WWE SmackDown Tonight, May 23: Street Profits Defend Tag Team Championships, Money in the Bank Qualifiers and Other Exciting Matches on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

