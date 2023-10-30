In a very unfortunate development, former NHL player and Pittsburgh Penguins star, Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a horrific accident on the pitch during the Challenge Cup game between the Nottingham Panthers and the Sheffield Steelers at Sheffield’s Utility Arena. The 29-year-old Johnson was slashed by the skate of an opposing player during a collision on the ice.

Former NHL Player Adam Johnson Dies Following 'Freak Accident'

The Elite Ice Hockey League is heartbroken to confirm that Nottingham Panthers forward Adam Johnson sadly passed away following a freak accident in Saturday’s game between Sheffield Steelers and Nottingham Panthers. pic.twitter.com/9MtTzvmojM — Elite Ice Hockey League | #EIHL (@officialEIHL) October 29, 2023

