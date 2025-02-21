USA vs Canada 4-Nations Face-Off was talk of the sports world from the first game as both sides engaged in a heated opening match, which became a sort of tradition for the NHL and NBA games in Canada. But the intensity reached maximum level with top authorities from each country making bold claims about the match. Ahead of the game, the US President Donald Trump repeated taunts calling for Canada to become the 51st U.S. state. But Canada responded with a 3-2 win and clinching the title. Excited Canadian Prime Minister posted “You Can’t Take Our Country — And You Can’t Take Our Game” on ‘X’. See the post below. USA vs Canada Ice Hockey Match Chaos! Fans Boo the United States of America National Anthem, Three Fights In First Nine Seconds (Watch Video)

Justin Trudeau's Post After Canada Beat USA in NHL 4-Nations Face-Off

You can’t take our country — and you can’t take our game. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 21, 2025

