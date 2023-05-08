Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won his third race of the season after clinching Miami GP 2023. Meanwhile, another Red Bull driver Sergio Perez finished in the second spot. So far in all five races of this season, Red Bull have come on top. Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin finished third. This was Alonso's fourth finish in the third position this season. With this victory, Verstappen now has a 14-point lead in F1 Drivers World Championship 2023.

Max Verstappen Wins Miami GP 2023

