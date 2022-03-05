Defending champions Mumbai City FC crashed out of contention for a semifinal berth with a 2-1 defeat to Hyderabad FC in their final group stage game at the Fatorda Stadium on March 5, Saturday. Mumbai's defeat means Kerala Blasters have qualified for the semifinals. You can watch video highlights of the game here.

