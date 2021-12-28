Bartholomew Ogbeche struck a fine brace as Hyderabad FC raced to a 6-1 win over Odisha FC in an Indian Super League 2021-22 encounter on Tuesday. Ogbeche climbed to the top of the goalscoring charts this season with eight strikes to his name. You can watch video highlights of the match here.

See Tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)