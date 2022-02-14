Kerala Blasters moved back into the top four with a 1-0 win over SC East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Monday, February 14. You can watch video highlights of the match here.

See Details:

FULL-TIME | #KBFCSCEB It was not a very clinical performance from @KeralaBlasters', but they managed to register three points and a clean sheet in the end 👊 KBFC 1-0 SCEB#HeroISL#LetsFootball — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) February 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)