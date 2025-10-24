In a contest that saw one side suffer a meltdown and one rise from the ashes, the Golden State Warriors managed to beat the Denver Nuggets in the ongoing NBA 2025-26 season. The Warriors came from behind in the final quarter of regulation time and went into overtime, where the Nuggets spiralled down to lose 137-131, despite Aaron Gordon notching up 50 points. Legend Stephen Curry starred for the Warriors, scoring 42 points, and Jimmy Butler III contributed with 21 points, helping the club head the NBA 2025-26 Western Conference standings. On Which Channel NBA 2025-26 Live Telecast Will Be Available? How To Watch National Basketball Association Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.

Golden State Warriors Win In Overtime

