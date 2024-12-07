In the Global Super League (GSL) 2024 Final, table-toppers Victoria from Australia and second-ranked team Rangpur Riders from Bangladesh will clash on December 7. The Victoria vs Rangpur Riders GSL 2024 Final will be held at Providence Stadium in Guyana, and begin at 04:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Rangpur Riders can withdraw from the competition which will make Victoria automatic winners. Unfortunately, no TV telecast of GSL 2024 in India will be available meaning fans will not have any live viewing option of the final. However, fans can watch the live streaming viewing option of GSL 2024 on the FanCode app and website, which will require a pass. Global Super League 2024 Schedule, Participating Teams List and All You Need to Know About the T20 Cricket Tournament .

GSL 2024 Final Live

