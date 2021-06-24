Gymnast Pranati Nayak is all set to represent India in the vaulting event. Check out her video below:

Gymnast Pranati Nayak is focused on giving her best for the country in the vaulting event at #TokyoOlympics She is the only Indian gymnast at #Tokyo2020 and is confident of making her mark in her maiden Olympics.#OlympicsKiAasha #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/nlNgaahGx8 — PIB India (@PIB_India) June 24, 2021

