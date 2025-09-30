Max Verstappen, four-time Formula One champion and one of the best F1 drivers in the modern day, has turned 28 today. And on this special day, fans have taken to social media to share birthday wishes for him. Born in Hasselt, Belgium, on September 30, 1997, Max Verstappen made his debut in F1 for Toro Rosso in 2015 when he was aged 17 and was elevated to the Red Bull team in the year 2016. Max Verstappen subsequently became the youngest F1 driver to win a race, doing so at the age of 18 at the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix. Max Verstappen is a four-time world champion, the first of which came when he was 24 and holds a plethora of records to his name. Let us take a look at some birthday wishes for the defending Formula One champion. F1 2025: Dominant Max Verstappen Wins Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Carlos Sainz Earns First Podium Finish for Williams Since 2021.

'Happy Birthday to the Greatest of All Time'

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME! pic.twitter.com/Owm9y1G1rw — Verstappen News (@verstappenews) September 30, 2025

Fan Shares Max Verstappen's Records on His 28th Birthday

It’s Max Verstappen’s birthday! 🎂 Here’s a reminder of the incredible records he owns: ‣ Youngest driver to compete in a Grand Prix ‣ Youngest driver to score a point ‣ Youngest driver to score a podium ‣ Youngest driver to win a Grand Prix ‣ Youngest driver to achieve a… pic.twitter.com/lPjb17ve4w — Sundaram R (@f1statsguru) September 29, 2025

'Happy Birthday Max Verstappen'

Well happy birthday Max Verstappen. Thank you RB admin for this master piece ig... 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ybDdmZszzk — Laura 🦋 (@formuLau16) September 30, 2025

Fan Wishes Max Verstappen on His Birthday

happy birthday max verstappen pic.twitter.com/KtIkwIO319 — мiℓє¹⁶ ⁸¹ 𐚁 'ㅅ' (@_BaekYonce) September 30, 2025

Another Fan's Wish for Max Verstappen on His 28th Birthday

Happy birthday to Max Verstappen. I hope you have an amazing day! 🥳🎉🏎🏁 pic.twitter.com/0x0tKvQuZK — Jenson (@jenson9181) September 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)