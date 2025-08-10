Star Indian chess grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa celebrates his 20th birthday on Sunday, August 10. R Praggnanandhaa was born to Rameshbabu and Nagalakshmi in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on August 10, 2025. Praggnanandhaa is the only Indian to win Tata Steel after the legendary Viswanathan Anand. The 20-year-old was also part of India's gold medal team at the Olympiad. The World No. 5 became a grandmaster at the age of 12 years, 10 months, and 13 days after winning the Gredine Open. On his 20th birthday, fans shared heartwarming birthday wishes on social media handles. Below are some of the birthday wishes for Praggnanandhaa. R Praggnanandhaa Returns Home to Rousing Welcome After Winning Tata Steel Chess Tournament 2025.

Happy Birthday, R Praggnanandhaa!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY PRAGGNANANDHAA! ✨ - Only Indian to win Tata Steel after Vishy - Part of India's Gold Medal team at Olympiad - Ranked World No.5 in Classical Chess AT 20, THE FUTURE OF INDIAN CHESS! 🇮🇳pic.twitter.com/haYT5TDP7W — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) August 10, 2025

Heartwarming Birthday Wish for Praggnanandhaa

Piṟanta nāḷ nalvāḻttukkaḷ! 🎉 Best wishes GM Praggnanandhaa @rpraggnachess on your birthday! May you keep growing and making Bharat proud as you always do! 🇮🇳pic.twitter.com/NOPqLitf0S — The Jivan Digest 👁 (@JivanDigest) August 10, 2025

R Praggnanandhaa, Happy Birthday

Happy Birthday, Indian Chess Star

Wishing a very happy birthday 🥳 to one of the best Chess players of India 🇮🇳 and the one to share his birthday with me, @rpraggnachess Praggnanandhaa ! May you have a great year ahead full of happiness and health 😃. — Bhushan (@bhs7rocks) August 10, 2025

Happy Birthday Champion!

Wishing you more victories and brilliance on the board and life..! (and, by the time you turned 20, I learned to write and pronounce your name correctly... Praggnanandhaa!) lot of love and wishes, champion!❤️ — Divya Seth (@divya_sabaa) August 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)