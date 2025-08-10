Star Indian chess grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa celebrates his 20th birthday on Sunday, August 10. R Praggnanandhaa was born to Rameshbabu and Nagalakshmi in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on August 10, 2025. Praggnanandhaa is the only Indian to win Tata Steel after the legendary Viswanathan Anand. The 20-year-old was also part of India's gold medal team at the Olympiad. The World No. 5 became a grandmaster at the age of 12 years, 10 months, and 13 days after winning the Gredine Open. On his 20th birthday, fans shared heartwarming birthday wishes on social media handles. Below are some of the birthday wishes for Praggnanandhaa. R Praggnanandhaa Returns Home to Rousing Welcome After Winning Tata Steel Chess Tournament 2025.

