One of the modern-era greats, former New Zealand women's national cricket team captain Suzie Bates, celebrates her birthday today (September 16). Born September 16, 1987, Bates has been a pillar for the White Ferns and has become a legend in women’s cricket since making her debut in 2006. Bates holds the record for most WT20Is runs (4716), and is an ICC Women’s T20 World Cup winner, apart from being the finest all-rounder in the game with 10612 runs and 348 wickets across international formats. Several fans took to social media to wish Bates a happy birthday on her special occasion, as can be found below. New Zealand Announces 15-Member Squad for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025; Sophie Devine To Lead Defending Champions

Happy Birthday Legend

A Kiwi double-international is born She kept to cricket, after playing basketball for 🇳🇿 in the 2008 Olympics She was the PoS in the 2013 CWC Her 4348 runs are the most in WT20Is Apart from batting she is also good with the ball ⬇️#HBD Suzie Batespic.twitter.com/JRydye8g14 — North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) September 16, 2025

Fan Wishes Suzie Bates Happy Birthday

A teenage prodigy An olympian, The most prolific female batter of all time, And an ICC trophy winner. Happy Birthday Suzie Bates pic.twitter.com/yfFDICH3A9 — Aman Patel (@lilbrownykid) September 16, 2025

Fan's Birthday Wish For Suzie Bates

Happy birthday Miss Suzie Bates 🎉 — Muhammad Junaid (@MuhammadJu90606) September 16, 2025

Fan Highlights Suzie Bates' Career On Birthday

🏆 WT20 WC Winner 2024 Only White Ferns cricketer to scored 10K international runs Most-capped player in WIC history (348) Leading run-scorer in WT20Is Most WODI runs for 🇳🇿 Most WODI 💯 & fifty for 🇳🇿 Most runs in WT20 WC (1216) Happy birthday"GOAT" Suzie Bates!🎂 pic.twitter.com/tXxpXs8mPE — Kiwis Cricket fans 🇳🇿 (@Kiwiscricketfan) September 16, 2025

'Happy Birthday to Legendary Suzie Bates'

Happy Birthday to the legendary Suzie Bates! 🎂✨ One of the finest ever in women’s cricket – a true inspiration on and off the field. 🙌🏏💙#SuzieBates #HappyBirthday #NewZealand pic.twitter.com/aPm6egeOlc — Cricket Impluse (@cricketimpluse) September 16, 2025

