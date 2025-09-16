One of the modern-era greats, former New Zealand women's national cricket team captain Suzie Bates, celebrates her birthday today (September 16).  Born September 16, 1987, Bates has been a pillar for the White Ferns and has become a legend in women’s cricket since making her debut in 2006. Bates holds the record for most WT20Is runs (4716), and is an ICC Women’s T20 World Cup winner, apart from being the finest all-rounder in the game with 10612 runs and 348 wickets across international formats. Several fans took to social media to wish Bates a happy birthday on her special occasion, as can be found below. New Zealand Announces 15-Member Squad for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025; Sophie Devine To Lead Defending Champions

Happy Birthday Legend

Fan Wishes Suzie Bates Happy Birthday

Fan's Birthday Wish For Suzie Bates

Fan Highlights Suzie Bates' Career On Birthday

'Happy Birthday to Legendary Suzie Bates'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)