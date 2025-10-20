India is celebrating Diwali 2025 on October 20. Diwali is one of the biggest festivals of India which is also known as the festival of lights. People across the nation celebrate the occasions offering Puja at their home with their family and burst firecrackers in celebration. Celebrities, sportspersons, movie stars, everyone wished the people of the nation on this occasion. Amid this, star WWE wrestlers like John Cena, CM Punk, AJ Styles also wished a Happy Diwali to their fans in India. WWE released a video on social media where all iconic WWE stars were extending greetings to the people of India on the occasion of Diwali 2025. Happy Diwali 2025 Wishes: Gautam Gambhir, Irfan Pathan and Other Members of Sports Fraternity Extend Deepavali Greetings to Fans.

John Cena, CM Punk and Other WWE Stars Wish Indian Fans

