Hima Das will be in action in the Women’s 200m Heat 2 Semifinal event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Friday, August 5. The event is scheduled to get underway at 12:53 am IST (Indian Standard Time) according to Commonwealth Games 2022 official website. Sony Sports and DD Sports will provide live telecast of the event. Fans can also watch live streaming of the event on the Sony LIV app and website.

Hima Das has advanced to 200m Semis after topping her Heat clocking 23.42s (overall 8th out of 36 athletes). 👉 Semis scheduled for tomorrow at 0053 hrs IST #CWG2022 #CWG2022India pic.twitter.com/jW2FAencrt — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 4, 2022

