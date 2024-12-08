The Indian women's junior hockey team started their Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 campaign in style, beating Bangladesh 13-1 in their first match in Muscat, Oman on December 8. Mumtaz Khan was the highest scorer for the India women's junior hockey team, scoring four goals while Deepika and Kanika Siwach netted hat-tricks. Sakshi Rana, Beauty Dungdung and Manisha were the other goal-scorers for India. With this, India started their campaign with a lot of momentum and will look to continue this form against Malaysia, whom they face on December 9.

Indian Women's Junior Hockey Team Beats Bangladesh 13-1

Full-Time Update An electrifying performance by the Girls in Blue! 🔥 India secured a massive 13-1 victory over Bangladesh in their tournament opener at the Junior Women’s Asia Cup 2024! 💥 #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #INDvBAN #WomensJuniorAsaiCup24 . . .@CMO_Odisha… pic.twitter.com/frVDx7SPCt — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 8, 2024

