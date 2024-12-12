The India women's junior hockey team is slated to face Thailand in their final Pool A match in the Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024. The India vs Thailand match is slated to be played in Muscat, Oman and it begins at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India unfortunately will not be able to watch India vs Thailand match live telecast on their TV sets in the absence of an official broadcast partner. But they have an online viewing option with India vs Thailand live streaming online being available on the Prasar Bharti Sports and HOCKEYOMANOFFIC YouTube channels for free. Women's Junior Hockey Asia Cup 2024: China Edge India 2–1, Secure Top Spot in Pool A.

India vs Thailand Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming

