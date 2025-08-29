The opening contest of the Men's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 tournament will be played between Malaysia and Bangladesh on Friday, August 29. The Malaysia vs Bangladesh group B match will be hosted at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium. The Men's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 tournament opener will begin at 9:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 tournament in India. Fans can watch the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 matches live on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. Sony Network's official OTT platform, SonyLIV, will provide live streaming of the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 tournament in India. Fans can watch Asia Cup Hockey 2025 matches live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Asia Cup 2025: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Unveils Hockey Trophy in Rajgir, Bihar (Watch Video).

Day 1 Schedule of Men's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Tournament

𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝗗𝗔𝗬 1⃣ We begin with some high-octane action! Watch the Hero Asia Cup, Rajgir, Bihar 2025, LIVE, only on Sony TEN 1 and Sony LIV.#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HumSeHaiHockey pic.twitter.com/6f6SbFeM55 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 29, 2025

