Indian men's hockey team registered a huge 8-0 victory against Japan in the classification round of the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela. After a goalless first half, India Scored four goals in the third quarter. Then they added four more in the final quarter. Captain Harmanpreet Singh and Abhishek scored a brace for the Men in Blue. Meanwhile, Mandeep Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Sukhjeet Singh and Manpreet Singh got one goal each. Graham Reid's side will be now moving to the next round with this victory. This also comes as a statement after India's exit from the World Cup. Graham Reid, Indian Men's Hockey Team Coach, Cites Poor Penalty Corner Conversion As A Reason of Elimination From Men's Hockey World Cup 2023.

India 8–0 Japan

