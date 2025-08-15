India men's Hockey team started their Australia tour with an unwanted loss in the first match. India are currently preparing for the upcoming Hockey World Cup 2026 and they are touring Australia for a good preparation ahead of the mega competition. Craig Fulton has been training them and after a bronze medal in the Paris Olympics, India are eying a victory in the World Cup. Although the start of the preparations has not been good as India suffered a 4-1 loss against Australia. Hockey India Applauds Historic Passing of National Sports Governance Bill in Parliament.

India Men's National Hockey Suffers 1-4 Loss Against Australia

🏑 INDIA LOSE VS AUSTRALIA Indian hockey team lose the opening encounter of their tour to Australia Scoreline: 🇮🇳1️⃣ ↔️ 4️⃣🇦🇺 Next match tomorrow (16th Aug) at 3.30pm pic.twitter.com/hDLf6j3tLh — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) August 15, 2025

