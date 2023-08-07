India continued its undefeated run in the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 with a 3-2 victory over reigning champions South Korea on Monday, August 7. Goals from Nilakanta Sharma, Harmanpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh helped India register another victory in the competition. For South Korea, Kim Sunghyun and Yang Jihun were on target. With this result, India also stormed into the semifinals. Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Pakistan Stay Alive in Semifinal Race With 2–1 Win Over China.

India Beat South Korea

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)