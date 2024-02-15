The Indian men's hockey team will play Australia on Thursday, February 15 as they seek a third win in the FIH Pro League 2023-24. The India vs Australia Men's hockey match will be played at the Kalinga Stadium and it starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 and the IND vs AUS Men's hockey match live telecast will be available on Sports 18 Khel TV channel. Fans can also watch the India vs Australia live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website. Indian Women’s Hockey Team Goes Down 0–1 Against Netherlands in FIH Pro League 2023–24.

India vs Australia, FIH Hockey Pro League 2023–24 Live Streaming and Telecast Detail

Embrace the blue wave! The Indian Men's hockey team, securing two victories in the FIH Pro League 2023/24, is poised for an exciting clash against Australia. Go Team India! 🇮🇳 🆚 vs Australia ⏰ 7:30 PM IST 🏟 Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar 💻📱@JioCinema and @Sports18… pic.twitter.com/BjKZ4MMYzz — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 15, 2024

