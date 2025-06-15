The India National Hockey Team will be looking to break their losing streak when they take on Australia in the FIH Pro League 2024-25 on Sunday, June 15. The India vs Australia match is set to be played at the Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein-Antwerp in Belgium and it will start at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Harmanpreet Singh and his team, a day ago, had lost to Australia and would be out for some redemption in this game. Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of FIH Pro League 2024-25 and fans can watch the India vs Australia hockey live telecast on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels. There are also fans on the lookout for an online viewing option and they can watch India vs Australia hockey live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription. FIH Pro League 2024–25: Tom Craig’s Late Goal Sinks India in 3–2 Defeat to Australia.

India vs Australia

Back for Round 2. 💪🏻 After a narrow loss in yesterday's face-off, our Men in Blue are all set to take on Australia once again. 🇮🇳 Time to turn the tables.🏑#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame . . .@CMO_Odisha @IndiaSports @sports_odisha @Media_SAI @FIH_Hockey pic.twitter.com/sS2xPIHmGw — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 15, 2025

