The India National Hockey Team is set to face Australia National Hockey Team in the FIH Pro League 2024-25 on Saturday, June 14. The India vs Australia match is set to be played at the Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein-Antwerp in Belgium and it will start at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official telecast partner of the FIH Pro League 2024-25 and fans can watch the India vs Australia live telecast on Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD TV channels. DD Bharati 1.0 (DD Free Dish) will also provide India vs Australia live telecast. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the India vs Australia live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription. FIH Pro League 2024–25: India Men’s Hockey Team Looks To Bounce Back Against Formidable Australia.

India vs Australia

It's time to cheer our boys for this crucial tie in FIH Pro League against Australia. Catch the boys live in action today at 3.30 PM on Jiohotstar and Star Sports. #FIHProLeague #IndvsAus #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame . . .@CMO_Odisha @IndiaSports @sports_odisha @Media_SAI… pic.twitter.com/QpaYYdekfE — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 14, 2025

