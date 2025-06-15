After suffering a narrow defeat a day ago, the India Women's National Hockey Team will look to gain some retribution when they take on Australia in the FIH Pro League 2024-25. The Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London will host the India Women vs Australia Women match starting at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The FIH Pro League 2024-25 has Star Sports Network as its official broadcast partner in India and fans can watch the India vs Australia live telecast on the Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV channels. DD Sports (DD Free Dish) will also India vs Australia live telecast. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the India Women vs Australia Women live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. India Women’s Hockey Team Suffers Narrow 2–3 Defeat Against Australia in FIH Hockey Pro League 2024–25.

India vs Australia FIH Pro League 2024-25

