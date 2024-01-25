India's women's team will hope to maintain their winning streak against Namibia in their third match of the inaugural FIH Women's Hockey 5s World Cup 2024, on Thursday, January 25. The India vs Namibia match will start at 2:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the FIH Hockey 5s World Cup 2024 and the India vs Namibia match live telecast will be available on Sports 18 3 TV channel. Fans can also watch India vs Namibia FIH Women's Hockey 5s World Cup 2024 match live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website for free. FIH Hockey 5s World Cup 2024: India Women’s Team Secure Comeback With 7–3 Win Over United States.

India vs Namibia Live

Lets make it 3️⃣ in 3️⃣ Indian Women's Hockey 5s Team on fire 🔥! After Unleashing their comeback spirit last night, they gear up for the 3rd match against Namibia 🇳🇦 after two consecutive victories. 💪 Let the winning streak continue! 🏑🇮🇳 You can watch the match live on… pic.twitter.com/MFt1IGDZCE — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 25, 2024

