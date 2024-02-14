The Indian women's hockey team will take on the Netherlands on Wednesday, February 14. After losing to China in their last match of the FIH Pro League 2023-24, the Indian women's hockey team will look to bounce back in their next match. The India vs Netherlands Women's hockey match is going on at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela and it starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 and the India vs Netherlands Women's hockey match live telecast will be available on Sports 18 Khel TV channel. Fans can also watch the IND vs NED live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website. India Men’s Hockey Team Fancy Chances Against Australia After Two Straight Wins in FIH Pro League 2023–24.

India vs Netherlands, FIH Hockey Pro League 2023–24 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

𝕄𝕒𝕥𝕔𝕙 𝕕𝕒𝕪 Strength lies not just in the skills, but in the belief that we can achieve greatness.🏑 🆚 vs Netherlands ⏰ 7:30 PM IST 🏟 Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium 💻📱@JioCinema and @Sports18#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #FIHProLeague24 #IndianWomensTeam . . . . .… pic.twitter.com/NvEV5Rly7v — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 14, 2024

