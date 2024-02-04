Having lost to China in their opening match, the Indian women's team hoped to bounce back against the Netherlands. The match will be played on Sunday, February 4 at Kalinga Hockey Stadium. India vs Netherlands FIH Hockey Pro League 2024 match will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom 18 is the official broadcast partner of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024 and the India vs Netherlands live telecast will be available on Sports 18 network. Fans can watch free live streaming online of the India vs Netherlands women's hockey match, which will be available on JioCinema. FIH Hockey Pro League 2024: Indian Women’s Team Begins Campaign With 1–2 Loss to China.

India vs Netherlands FIH Hockey Pro League 2024

New Day New Game 🏑 India will face the Netherlands in a showdown of skill and determination. 🆚 Netherlands ⏰ 7:30 PM IST 🏟 Kalinga Hockey Stadium 💻📱 @officialjiocinema and @Sports18#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #FIHProLeague24 #IndianWomensTeam . . . . .@CMO_Odisha… pic.twitter.com/ksBD4ZMiq2 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 4, 2024

