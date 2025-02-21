Looking to stay away from the bottom spot in the standings, India will clash against Germany on February 21 in the ongoing FIH Pro League 2024-25. The IND-W vs GER-W hockey match will be held in Kalinga Stadium, and begin at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of FIH Pro League 2024-25 and will provide live telecast viewing option of the India-W vs Germany-W match on Star Sports Select 2, and Star Sports 3. DD Sports will also have a live viewing option on TV for FIH Pro League 2024-25. For, online viewing options, fans can switch to the JioHotstar app and website to catch all live action of the IND-W vs GET-W FIH Pro League Match 2024-25, which will require a subscription. India Women Handed 0–1 Defeat by Spain in FIH Hockey Pro League 2024–25.

India Women vs Germany Women Live

A high-stakes day as India's Women's Hockey Team takes on Germany. Meanwhile, India's Men's Hockey Team locks horns with Ireland aiming to keep the winning spirit alive. 🇮🇳 📺 Watch it LIVE on Jiohotstar, Star Sports Select 2, DD Sports, and Star Sports 3. 🎟 Book your virtual… pic.twitter.com/24nlGh338j — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 21, 2025

