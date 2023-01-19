After a thrashing 7-0 win in the second game, India Women's Hockey Team will look to continue their winning streak in the four match Test Series against South Africa on January 19, Thursday. The third match of the India Women vs South Africa Women hockey Test series will be played at the University of Cape Town and the match is scheduled to start from 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast of India vs South Africa Women's Hockey Test series on any TV channel in India as there is no official broadcaster. But fans can get live streaming of India vs South Africa Women's Hockey Test series on SuperSport Schools app and website.

India Women vs South Africa Women, 3rd Match, Hockey Test Series 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

